Rapper King and American singer Nick Jonas collab for a chill new version of "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)". On Thursday, the duo's song "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" teaser was officially out and the new rendition is actually a feel-good vibe song thanks to Nick Jonas vocals. King Reveals Teaser for ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ with Nick Jonas, Full Music Video to Be Out on This Date – Watch.

King X Nick Jonas – Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)