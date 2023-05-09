Aespa have set another impressive record! The girls returned with their third mini album My World with the title track "Spicy". My World sold over 1 million copies on the first day according to to Hanteo Chart. Aespa is only the third girl group to surpass 1 million album copies sold on the first day. Congratulations to Aespa! Cannes 2023: K-Pop AESPA Set to Become the First Group to Attend the 76th Award Ceremony- Reports.

