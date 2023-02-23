The latest Run BTS episode made ARMY panic, after Jimin started to cry post teammate J-Hope blocked the opposing team’s goal in a game of slippery soccer. Well, as the fate of the BTS team rested on Jimin as the next striker, he started to sob due to stress. However, J-Hope and Suga calmed him down with a hug. Awww!!! ELLE Magazine Accidentally Omits BTS' Jungkook and V From Jimin's Cover Story, Later Issues Apology.

Watch Jimin Breaking Down:

never panicked so hardpic.twitter.com/6t4P7jxKQ7 — faye⁷ 24/3🪞 (@fayepjm) February 21, 2023

Check the Full Story Here:

BTS Jimin’s “Crying” In Last “Run BTS!” Episode Has ARMYs Panicking And Ready To Throw Handshttps://t.co/ebzr2qvX5E — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 23, 2023

