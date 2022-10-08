TMAs are The Fact Music Awards which took place today on October 8 at KSPO DOME in Seoul. BTS attended the event looking handsome as ever in suits. They even took home four awards and Jin also won the FAN N STAR Choice Award for an Individual making it his first TMA win. Since there have been many hashtags trending on Twitter about the group, let's take a look at ARMYs reactions. Congratulations BTS! TMAs 2022: PSY Thanks BTS’ Suga for Producing and Featuring in ‘That That’ in His Acceptance Speech.

They Do Indeed

THE HAIR? THE SUITS? OMG THEY LOOK SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/cZFA0OUvNE — sonia⁷🏖️ jimtober🐥 (@s0niarita) October 8, 2022

Doe Eyed JK Appears

HIS HAIR, THE BIG DOE EYE,THE CUTE LIL LAUGH🥺💕 MY BABY SO BEAUTIFUL BTS BTS BTS #BTSOnTMA2022pic.twitter.com/Fd2FgNIwb9 — V⁷✨️ (ia) (@myeuphoriabts7) October 8, 2022

Just Taejin Things

Taejin being chaotic as usual🤣🤣 it’s not like they are on stage collecting an award 🤣 BTS BTS BTS#BTSOnTMA2022 pic.twitter.com/Qe1PIVAwTR — Dani💋@InASubBubble (@InASubBubble) October 8, 2022

LOOK AT THEM

OMG LOOK AT THEM!!!!!! MY HANDSOME MENS!!!!pic.twitter.com/7pfvT6j996 — ʙᴛssᴏᴍᴍᴀ⁷ (slow) JIMT🌸BER (@btssomma) October 8, 2022

Worldwide Handsome

Look at his face upon hearing the ARMY chant his name,,,😭😭😭 He deserves this so much, he deserves the world and more! JIN FIRST TMA AWARD#TMAChoiceWinnerJin#BTSOnTMA2022pic.twitter.com/xsT3aLr1eZ — Rize (@rize0t7addict) October 8, 2022

BTS Being BTS

HELP THEY ARE SO FUNNY ALSO YOONGI IN THE BACK 😭 BTS BTS BTS #BTSOnTMA2022 pic.twitter.com/uHimJCKHsd — V⁷✨️ (ia) (@myeuphoriabts7) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)