The Fact Music Awards which are taking place today on October 8 at the Seoul KSPO DOME have begun. PSY won the Artist of the Year award for That That and thanked Min Yoongi for producing the song and featuring in it. Fans are ecstatic about the mutual love and admiration between the two artists and are hoping for the another collab. Maybe even with the rest of BTS involved. ‘That That’ by PSY, Featuring BTS’ Suga, Becomes the First Korean Music Video To Reach 200 Million Views This Year.

Watch Video Here:

Psy mentioned Yoongi in his acceptance speech at The Fact Music Awards 😭 And what if we get psy and yoongi performance on that that 😭 TODAY BTS ON TMA#BTSOnTMA2022#TheFactMusicAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/xbBOceXbbK — anju⁷✰ (slow 📚) (@jjksceo) October 8, 2022

