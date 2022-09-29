Suga recently met up with Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole at NBA Japan and the interaction is very wholesome. Stephen signed a jersey for Suga, while he signed a Proof album for Stephen. For the unversed Suga is a fan of basketball and has played many times himself. His name also comes from the abbreviation SG or Shooting Guard, which is one of the five traditional positions in a regulation basketball game. BTS’ Suga Looks Suave in Black Suit As He Strikes Stylish Poses in Latest IG Post; View Pics of Min Yoongi.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)