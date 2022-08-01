BTS dropped a special episode teaser announcing that their popular variety show Run BTS will return on August 16! The show is returning after 10 months after filming was paused, due to the members taking a break themselves. While BTS are still focusing more on solo projects, they said they wanted to continue filming Run BTS together.

Watch BTS' Teaser Here:

