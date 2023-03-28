Jungkook's shoot for Calvin Klein and Taehyung's photoshoot for Elle have been getting a lot of love online and ARMYs are not able to handle it. But can you blame them? Although they are not the only ones either. Jimin reacted to the pictures too. He started a live broadcast on Weverse, and someone asked him “What do you think of Jungkook’s photos?”. When he read the question, Jimin's expression changed right away to one of awe. He said he also saw V's photos and said the both of them are really good looking. Jungkook Is the New Global Ambassador for Calvin Klein, Brand Teases Collab With BTS Member.

