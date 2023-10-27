Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-hwa got married in a private ceremony on October 27. According to a report by Soompi, the 43-year-old actor's agency, IOK Company, has shared some beautiful pictures from the ceremony, providing a glimpse of her look for the special day. Chung-hwa's agency has shared a couple of pictures of the actor in her stunning wedding gown, which have now gone viral on social media. In the first picture, the actor is seen smiling with a close-up of her face. For her wedding gown, she chose a white lace gown, completing the look with a pair of flower-shaped white earrings and a messy knot for her hair. In another monochrome picture, she is wearing a different wedding gown, holding her husband's hand and smiling, while her husband faces away from the camera. While You Were Sleeping Fame Lee Sang Yeob to Get Married in March 2024, Actor’s Agency Confirms.

Check Out Cha Chung-Hwa's Wedding Pictures Here;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)