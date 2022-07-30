From Jinxed at First, a k-drama about a poor and unlucky man who meets a woman with special powers, to Why Her starring Seo Hyun-jin, Hwang In-youp and more, in a story about a woman in one of the nation's most prestigious law offices. Check out the 5 most loved Korean dramas in July.

View Tweet Here:

Check out which K-dramas were most loved on @Viki in July:https://t.co/ayujnk6XLc — Soompi (@soompi) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)