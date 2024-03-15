Han So Hee's agency has refuted speculations regarding her romantic relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. In response to reports suggesting that the two actors were seen vacationing together in Hawaii, Han So Hee's agency firmly stated that they are not dating, emphasising that she went on the trip with close friends. When pressed for additional information by news outlet Edaily, the agency reiterated that this matter pertains to her personal life and requested understanding. Han So Hee's Dream Encounter With Natalie Portman Sparks Fashion Frenzy at Dior 2024 Showroom in Paris (View Pics).

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol Are Not Dating

