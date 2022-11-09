Decibel is an urban terror action film that focuses on former Lt. Cmdr. Kang Do-yeong who is revered as a national hero, but tormented by a submarine tragedy. He receives a phone call about a bomb planted at a soccer stadium that will go off when crowd noise reaches a certain decibel. The OST for Decibel "Love Sailing", is sung by Astro's Cha Eun Woo, who delivers a beautiful and sincere tune to fit the video. Astro’s Cha Eun Woo Shares Picturesque Views From His Time in Paris.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)