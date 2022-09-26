Bae Da Bin and Lee Sang Yi have been confirmed to star in a k-drama titled Han River. The drama will focus on police officers who take care of various cases that take place at the Han River. Bae Da Bin will star as Ichon Station’s police corporal Do Na Hee. Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun Are All Set To Star in a Fantasy Romance Drama.

