Lee Sun Bin who starred in Backstreet Rookie alongside Kim Min Kyu and Ji Chang Wook, is in talks to star in a spin-off of the series. Her agency revealed that she was offered the lead role in Super Couple and is currently reviewing it. Backstreet Rookie is a rom-com series about an unpredictable love story between a convenience store owner and its part-time employee. Stranger K-Drama To Reportedly Make a Comeback With New Spin-Off Version in Season 3.

