The teaser for Jhope's new single "More" is finally out. ARMYs are super thrilled and have already started speculating what will come next. The video is only 19 seconds long and seems very mysterious and coded, but it is rather exciting to anticipate its meaning. "More" is set to release on Friday, July 1 at 1 pm KST.

Watch the Teaser for More Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)