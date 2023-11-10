Tragic news envelops the K-pop community as South Korean singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, popularly known as Nahee, passes away at the tender age of 24. According to Filmfare, the cause of her demise remains undisclosed, with no official statement from her agency on social media. Nahee's funeral has been arranged at the central hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. The melancholic turn of events follows her enigmatic post just two days before, sharing a photo with her dog alongside a selfie, devoid of any caption, leaving fans and industry peers in shock. BTS' Jungkook Holds Free Concert at Times Square, Crowd Goes Crazy Over His Surprise Performance (Watch Video).

See Nahee's Last Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 나히(Nahee) (@im_na._.hee)

