BTS' Jungkook delivered a surprise performance for the crowd present at Times Square. The 26-year-old BTS star performed his gig on Thursday night from the stage at TSX Entertainment in Times Square. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the concert was announced just a few hours before the appearance. Jungkook emerged on the TSX Stage surrounded by dancers. “Let's have fun,” he said before opening the set with the track “Standing Next to You.” He sang several songs from his new solo album, "Golden". BTS' Jungkook Surprises Fans as He Hums RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song on Weverse Live (Watch Video).

Crowd for Jungkook's Surprise Performance at Times Square:

this crowd for an unannounced surprise event oh jungkook you are SO loved pic.twitter.com/SIO2OsdYa4 — mr yunki⁷ 🌟 (@boobkoos) November 9, 2023

Fans who were not in New York could watch the show on the BTS YouTube channel or an Xbox Twitch livestream. According to a report, more than 280,000 viewers watched the concert virtually. “This place is amazing. It's an honour to perform in New York's Times Square,” Jungkook said before performing “Yes Or No.” The South Korean pop star also performed “3D,” “Please Don't Change,” and “Seven,” his number 1 track with Latto.

“We are honoured to co-create this historic moment for Jung Kook and the entire BTS group. His solo journey has already made history with multiple chart-topping singles, and we're fully confident that this album will continue the trend. This marks a pivotal moment in music, particularly for K-Pop fans, and holds great significance for both Times Square and New York City," said TSX Entertainment co-CEO Nick Holmsten in a press statement.