NCT 127, has unveiled their plans for a winter special single titled "Be There For Me," set to release on December 22 at 6 pm KST. The single album encompasses three tracks, including the title track "Be There For Me," along with "Home Alone" and "White Lie." Fans can anticipate a music video accompanying the title track's online release, followed by the physical single album hitting shelves on December 26. Taeyong Birthday Feature: 5 Best Songs of the NCT Member That Showcase His Prowess and Deliver a High Dose of Nostalgia!

View NCT 127 Update Here:

