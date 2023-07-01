Taeyong is one of the most celebrated Korean rappers of the K-pop industry and for good reason. He is not only the leader of NCT but also contributes to writing his own songs in four different languages for NCT and as a soloist. He made his solo debut with his EP Shalala and was the first member of NCT to release his own solo songs. Many people give auditions in hopes to become an artist but Taeyong was scouted on the street and successfully passed his audition on the first try. Did NCT 127's Taeyong 'Vape' During His Recent Japan Tour? Pic of Singer Holding a Mysterious Object Goes Viral!

Being a man of great talent, Taeyong gives it his all in whatever he does, be it dancing, creating music videos or rapping, which are just some of the many ways he makes beautiful and gripping content that fans love. Now music is not the only thing Taeyong has mastered, having also appeared in TV shows like Food Diary, Street Woman Fighter and Any Body Can Dance. But music is what he loves best and her certainly excels in it. And as he turns 28, we're going to take a look at 5 of his best solo songs that will fill you up with nostalgia and remind us how far he's come.

Long Flight

Cure

Rose

Back To The Past

Swimming Pool

Taeyong was previously making headlines for his back and waist injury, which peaked the concerns of his fans. Since he has been suffering from back pain for many years, fans feel SM should take better care of him and not make the group's choreos strenuous. We hope he is feeling better and heals soon.

