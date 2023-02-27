TXT are one of the groups that come to mind when you think about k-pop artists are really tall. The average height of the group between the five members is 181.4 cm, which is 5 feet and 11.5 inches. Now TXT have been collaborating with other idols for the Sugar Rush TikTok challenge, and BTS' Jimin also participated. And since Jimin is not as tall as Beomgyu and Soobin, netizens cannot keep calm over how cute and small he looks next to them.

Jimin With Beomgyu and Soobin

Jimin joined sugar rush ride challenge with Txt's Beomgyu and Soobin ~~U know it's #SugarRushRide when you’re with #Jimin@TXT_bighitpic.twitter.com/wDLJ2KDUTg — BTS's TikTok⁷ 🎗️ (@Bangtan7tiktok) February 26, 2023

Netizens Can't Get Over The Difference Between BTS Jimin's And TXT's Heights In Latest TikTokhttps://t.co/xwbcqu1uvC — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 27, 2023

