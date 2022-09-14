(G)I-dle had announced they would be making their comeback on October 17 and that their album would be in three different versions. One of the versions caught the eye of many fans, who noticed that the X-Files version has an X mark between Soyeon and Yuqi. If looked at in order of birthdates, Soojin's is between Soyeon and Yuqi's and since the G in (G)I-dle is also back, fans feel that's even more reason to believe. (G)I-dle Starts the Heartbeat for Their Comeback with 5th Mini-album 'I Love' in Spoiler Teaser Clip.

