K-Pop girl group Red Velvet’s Wendy is currently receiving treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, the singer has stopped all schedules and is in self-isolation currently and receiving treatment at home. Red Velvet To Make a Comeback by End of November!.

Check The Tweet Here:

Red Velvet’s Wendy Tests Positive For COVID-19https://t.co/hObdUHcZHI — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)