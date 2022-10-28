The members of Red Velvet had been busy with individual activities until now but it seems they are ready to make their comeback as a group. They are currently still working on the album and deciding the timing, concept etc. This would mark Red Velvet's comeback in approximately eight months after their last album The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm. Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Be’O Release a Special Music Video for ‘Bad Boy, Sad Girl’.

