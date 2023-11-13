Red Velvet makes a captivating comeback with their third full-length album, Chill Kill, unveiling a music video for the title track. The song, a distinctive pop dance number, showcases the group's diverse musical prowess. Exploring the theme of a "Chill Kill" that disrupts the calm, the lyrics delve into the transformative impact of unexpected incidents on relationships. The accompanying music video adds an intriguing narrative layer, depicting a story where one member commits a crime, compelling the rest to assist in concealing the chilling event. Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Be’O Release a Special Music Video for ‘Bad Boy, Sad Girl’.

Watch Chill Kill MV Here:

