BTS' Kim Namjoon aka RM, who is also the leader of the band, is famous for his Instagram being filled with gorgeous views of the world and stunning art pieces from museums, art galleries etc that he visits. Being an animal lover, some of RM's posts feature cute animals too. Take a look at 10 of his Instagram posts that prove he loves art and travelling with his whole heart. BTS’ RM Travel Diaries! Kim Nam-joon Drops Glimpses From His Europe Trip on Instagram That Will Definitely Awaken Your Inner Wanderlust.

How Adorable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

In RM We Trust

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Some of His Favourites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

The Hole in the Sock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Featuring Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Namjoon Goes Namjooning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

This is Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Magical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Art and Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Pablo Picasso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)