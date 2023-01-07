Single's Inferno 2 has been exciting so far but it doesn't come without cons, and has not been immune to criticism. Many of the show's contestants have been among controversy and now fans are calling out other fans for misogynistic comments. Some seem to be creating a pattern of misogyny when they criticise popular female contestants on the show, specifically season one’s Song Ji A, and season two's Seul Ki. While many seem to think that female contestants have "pretty privilege". Others called them out saying it's not their fault that they're popular among men. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Lee Min Su Criticised by Fans After She Interrupts Conversation Between Nadine and Jin Young.

“Single’s Inferno” Viewers Call Out Their Fandom For Alleged Misogynyhttps://t.co/878y4rkp0A — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 6, 2023

