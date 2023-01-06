Single's Inferno 2 contestants Lee Nadine and Jin Young have been getting along great and are turning out to be fans' favourites. But during an episode when the two were having a heart to heart conversation out on the beach, Lee Min Su was seen making her way down to them and took a seat between the two, which did not sit well with netizens. She quickly became a disliked contestant, especially after Nadine chose to be the bigger person and left the two alone. She even gave Min Su her blanket as it was cold out. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Kim Han Bin Catches Netizens' Attention for Looking Similar to Nam Joo Hyuk, But That’s Not All! Here’s Where Fans Have Seen Him Before.

