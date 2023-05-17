Song Duk Ho was previously accused of conspiring with a broker to fake a diagnosis for fake epileptic symptoms and avoid military service. The Seoul Southern District Court has now sentenced him to one year in prison and two years of probation. Song Duk Ho Apologizes for Military Enlistment Evasion Controversy.

Song Duk Ho Sentenced To Probation For Military Enlistment Evasion Chargeshttps://t.co/x8XfapshPO pic.twitter.com/nhL99np0S9 — Soompi (@soompi) May 17, 2023

