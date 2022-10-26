TWICE have broken a new record and become the first female k-pop group to have more than one album spend 8 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Their 11th mini album, BETWEEN 1&2 made a debut at #3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making TWICE the first female K-pop artists in history to land three albums in the top 10. TWICE's Jeongyeon Had A Smart Way Of Finding Money As A Child.

