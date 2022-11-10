TXT will be making a comeback in January with their 5th album, as announced by HYBE CEO Park Ji Won, at the 2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community. They will be opening the doors to the New Year and greeting their fans with this new album. TXT’s Taehyun Tests COVID Positive, Only 4 Members To Perform at ‘Music Bank in Chile’.

View Tweet Here:

TXT to make comeback in Januaryhttps://t.co/dJtSqnXqil — allkpop (@allkpop) November 10, 2022

