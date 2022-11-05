TXT's Taehyun has unfortunately tested Covid positive and will not be able to perform at the Music Bank in Chile concert that is to be held on November 12. Their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement about his health. The other members will proceed with the concert without Taehyun. Other performers include NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ and STAYC. We wish Taehyun a speedy recovery. MAMA Awards 2022: From TXT To Stray Kids, Check Out the 1st Line Up of Performers.

View Full Statement Here:

TXT's Taehyun tests positive for COVID-19 & TXT to perform as 4 at 'Music Bank in Chile'https://t.co/R1KJnuDOd2 — allkpop (@allkpop) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)