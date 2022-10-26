The MAMA Awards 2022 are around the corner and the first lineup of performers have been announced. Stray Kids, TXT, Kep1er, and JO1 will be performing on Day 1, and ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, and TREASURE will perform on Day 2. You can also check out the full list of nominees here.

View Tweet Here:

