VIXX's Ravi has collaborated on a song with Mamamoo's Wheein. The song is called "Bye" and will have an official lyric video, for which the teaser is now out. The song is about saying goodbye to a loved one in the past. Mamamoo is also gearing up for their comeback in September. Mamamoo To Release New Album and Hold a Concert To Commemorate Their Eighth Anniversary!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)