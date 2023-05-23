Hwasa's contract with RBW will be expiring at the end of June, and the singer is considering multiple possibilities of what to do after it expires, and whether she will stay at RBW or join another agency. RBW has also commented saying "There is still time left on Hwasa’s current contract. We are currently conducting MAMAMOO’s world tour in the United States and we’re still discussing the contract renewal [with Hwasa]." MAMAMOO Hwasa Stuns Fans With A Topless Picture On Instagram.

