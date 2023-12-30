South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun died at the age of 48 in central Seoul in an apparent suicide, leaving everyone shocked and heartbroken. Now days after his death at SBS Drama Awards 2023, Hwasa, the youngest member of MAMAMOO and a soloist, made crowd go emotional as she paid tribute to late Parasite star Kyun. It's said that, Hwasa altered her pre-planned songs last minute in order to honour the esteemed star. Check out her performance below. Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48, Parasite Star Found Dead in Park Allegedly By Suicide - Reports.

Hwasa Remembers Late Lee Sun Kyun:

hwasa was supposed to perform i love my body and chili for sbs drama awards but she decided to sing lmm as a tribute to actor lee sun kyun. "flowers bloom even in the falling rain" - lyrics from lmm pic.twitter.com/iQZiMdAPpC — . (@AMOURHWASA) December 29, 2023

