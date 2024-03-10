K-pop group MAMAMOO's leader, Solar, sparked excitement among fans after she was recently spotted publicly sporting a new hair colour before her performance at Notre Dame De Paris on March 9. Solar, who previously slayed brown hair, recently shifted to black hair, teasing fans of her comeback. The latest reports suggest that the K-pop star, who is currently working on her first solo album, will drop it in April, and the latest hair colour transition supports the comeback speculations. In another video surfacing online, Solar could be seen confirming the news about her solo album. Solar said, "I'll come back with something new; there will be a lot of new songs" ‘FRI(END)S’ Teaser OUT! BTS’ V Is a Lonely Soul in the Crowd, Yearning for a Companion; Full Song Releases on March 15 (Watch Video).

MAMAMOO’s Solar With Her New Hair Colour:

YONGSUN UNNIE DYED HER HAIR BLACK 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Y1EEQ4ajOE — 🌞🌛ㅌㅇ (@tiwoongki) March 9, 2024

Solar Confirms Her Comeback!

🐰i'm preparing a solo album again with new music, just wait a little longer for it & i'll come back with something new. there will be a lot of new songs (rough trans. excuse errors) 🌤️ #솔라 #Solar #마마무 #Mamamoo#노트르담드파리 #NotreDameDeParispic.twitter.com/S5mDIcx5uQ — 🌦️ (@heli_mys) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)