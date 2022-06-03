The Korean band Omega X released teaser images and a teaser video, for their upcoming music video “Story Written in Music”. The “music version” teaser images of Jaehan and Hangyeom, show the two of them looking directly into the camera and Hyuk's shows him looking away from the camera, with a sort of conflicted look on his face. BTS Announces New Anthology Album ‘Proof’, To Be Released on June 10!

View tweet below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)