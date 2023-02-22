Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga are two of the most loved and admired personalities in the Hollywood music and entertainment industry.Recently, Gaga shared a TikTok where she praised Gomez for being a humble human and called her 'One of my favourite ladies' . However, this is not the first time Lady Gaga shared sweet note for Selena Gomes. Previously, Gaga took to her Twitter account and thanked Salena for being an inspiration for opening up about her Lupus condition. Lady Gaga Slays in Her Own Version of Jenna Ortega's Viral Dance From Wednesday (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Lady Gaga shows love to Selena Gomez on TikTok: “You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!” pic.twitter.com/9M04MJCOQr — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 22, 2023

