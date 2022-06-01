Going on to Logan Paul's podcast, Liam Payne was spilling the beans about much of his career and interaction with the band members. One of the things that he revealed, that apparently he has never told before, was that One Direction was party formed so Simon Cowell could keep a promise he made to him during his first appearance on The X Factor.

Check Out The Source Below:

Liam Payne tells Logan Paul that One Direction was partly formed so that Simon Cowell could keep a promise made to him during his first appearance on ‘The X Factor UK’: “He kinda started with my face and then worked around the rest… I’ve never told that story before.” pic.twitter.com/G7z1bCPHTN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)