Mihir Das was popularly known for doing films in Odia language, the Ollywood industry. The veteran actor, who was known for his roles in films such as Laxmi Pratima and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni, breathed his last on January 11. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. According to a report in Odishatv.in, Mihir Das was suffering from kidney ailments and was hospitalised a month ago where he was put on ventilator support.

Odia Actor Mihir Das Passes Away

#BIG_BREAKING Veteran Ollywood actor Mihir Das passes away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack pic.twitter.com/z0LKSRSt2U — OTV (@otvnews) January 11, 2022

