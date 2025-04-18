Mizuki Itagaki, a Japanese actor, singer and former member of the musical group M!LK, has been found dead at the age of 24. On April 17, his family took to his Instagram account and confirmed that his body had been found in Tokyo after the actor went missing in January 2025. They revealed that his cause of death was an unexpected accident, and no further details were disclosed. They also shared that he was struggling with mental health issues from 2024 and was soon planning to make a comeback. As per translations in Koreaboo, their statement read, "We’re very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we’re truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts. Since the end of January, Mizuki had been missing due to struggles with mental health issues he had been dealing with since last year. The police and others continued the search, and just recently, we were contacted by the Tokyo police that his body had been found in the city." They ended their note by thanking fans for their constant support and asked everyone to keep Mizuki and his work close to their hearts. While the Mizuki's family has refrained from revealing the exact cause behind his death, it is suspected that the Japanese actor died by suicide due to the mental health issues. Tamil Director-Actor SS Stanley Dies at 57 in Chennai Due to Health Related Complications.

English Translations of Mizuki Itagaki’s Instagram Story

Itagaki Mizuki Instagram Stories Update 📸 💬 : We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we're truly grateful from the bottom of… pic.twitter.com/spngZvQmou — putri (@voicexist) April 17, 2025

