Mohammad Zakir Hussain is no more. Reportedly, Voice of India fame singer passed away after his health had deteriorated suddenly. Zakir died in Bilaspur. As per reports, he will be laid to rest on Wednesday (June 21) afternoon. The sudden death of Mohammad Zakir Hussain has sent a shockwave across the music world. Kanwar Chahal Dies at 29; Punjabi Singer’s Last Rituals to Be Held Near Bhikhi, Mansa.

Mohammad Zakir Hussain Performing on Voice of India:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)