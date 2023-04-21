Mohsin Ali Khan and his now wife, Saleha have gotten hitched and the pair look beautiful in their wedding attire. Saleha was seen in a maroon and gold lehenga, while Mohsin wore a white sherwani with a maroon pagri to match her. Talking about how he met her, Mohsin said "We met through a common family friend last year in July and that's how it all began. After a few meetings, I realised that she was the one for me." Mohsin Khan Introduces Hrithik Roshan to His Little Nephew Mikhail in This Adorable Video.

