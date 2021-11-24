Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has shared a picture of his fanboy moment with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The former has shared a picture on social media of his meet and greet with Salman and is all praises for him. Tovino in his post writes, “what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, in spite of being one of India’s biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to Humility as well, for me now !”

Tovino Thomas And Salman Khan

