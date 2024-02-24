The 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League kicked off with a clash between Mumbai Heroes, led by Riteish Deshmukh, and Kerala Strikers at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Initially, Kerala Strikers appeared stronger after the first 10 overs, but Mumbai Heroes made a stunning comeback, dominating both batting and bowling., securing a thrilling victory by 9 runs. Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers CCL 2024 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Opening Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Scorecard (Photo Credits: X)

Navdeep Tomar Receives Best Batsman Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Cricket League (@cclt20)

