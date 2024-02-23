Today, February 23, marks the kickoff of 2024 Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) with an exhilarating match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. This star-studded spectacle unfolds at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, commencing at 6:30 PM. Catch all the action live on JioCinema and Sony Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming on CCL’s YouTube channel. CCL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online to be Available on JioCinema.

CCL 2024 Match 1

Game on! 🏏 The opening match of CCL Season 10 features @TheMumbaiHeroes taking on @keralastrikers1. Get ready for an exhilarating showdown at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium! 💥 Watch #CCL2024 Live on JioCinema and Sony Ten 5 from 6:30pm.@Riteishd @Indrajith_S#A23 #Parle2020… pic.twitter.com/uHzASUfAax — CCL (@ccl) February 23, 2024

Watch Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers Match LIVE Here:

