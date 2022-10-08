Indian writer Munshi Premchand was famous for his modern Hindustani literature. He is not just one of the most celebrated writers, but also regarded as one of the notable Hindi writers of the early 20th century. "Godaan", "Karmabhoomi", "Gaban" are among his popular novels. But did you know he has wrote for the film titled The Mill (Mazdoor)? In fact, it is the only film written by the acclaimed writer in which he even played a cameo, a union leader. The 1934 released movie was helmed by Mohan Dayaram Bhavnani. Munshi Premchand Death Anniversary 2022: Messages, Quotes & Images of the Great Novelist Take Up to Twitter on Munshi Premchand Punyatithi.

Remembering Munshi Premchand On His Death Anniversary

Did You Know that #MBhavnani's 1934 film "The Mill" is the only film that the legendary writer Munshi Premchand wrote? In fact, he appeared in a cameo as a Union Leader in the film. @BajpayeeManoj @TripathiiPankaj pic.twitter.com/lmVjqiw14R — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)