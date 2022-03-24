Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh decided not to participate in strike by some central trade unions on March 28 and 29, as they say the call for the strike is politically motivated just to ensure survival of political parties.

Check Tweet:

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh not to participate in a strike by some central trade unions on March 28, 29 pic.twitter.com/ac89KJ5fx2 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)