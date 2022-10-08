Munshi Premchand was a prolific writer who authored the famous books Godaan and Gaban. His original name was Dhanpat Rai Srivastava. The pioneer of Hindi and Urdu social fiction, Premchand is remembered by the Hindi writers as the 'Emperor of Novelists', Upanyas Samrat. Meanwhile, India observes Munshi Premchand's Death Anniversary on October 8 every year to commemorate the great novelist. Messages, quotes & images of the historic writer take up to Twitter on Munshi Premchand Death Anniversary 2022. Check out how netizens observed Munshi Premchand Punyatithi by sharing quotes and images. Air Force Day 2022 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets Air Warriors on 90th Anniversary of Indian Air Force Day

Munshi Premchand Death Anniversary 2022 Messages

Humble tribute to the great novelist Munshi Premchand ji on his death anniversary. 🙏 #MunshiPremchand — Sharad Rahangdale (@imsrahangdale) October 8, 2022

Munshiji's Famous Work!

Tribute to the Writer

I Offer Tribute to Munshi Premchand Ji on his Death Anniversary. He was.... A Phenomenal Novelist, A Tremendous Author, A Great Social Reformer.💐💐🙏🏻🙏🏻#MunshiPremchand#मुंशी_प्रेमचंद pic.twitter.com/lJC7WWCzrR — Ashaa..Gurjar.....💫❤️ (@Asha_gurjar_5) October 8, 2022

Messages in Hindi

Munshi Premchand Punyatithi 2022

Hundreds of tributes to the unique storyteller and writer, dedicated to rural India and human sensibility, on the death anniversary of Munshi Premchand ji.🙏#munshipremchand pic.twitter.com/GyEAfVA6kW — Gaurav Kumar Roy (@gaurav_roy95) October 8, 2022

