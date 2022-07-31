Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted a thought penned by one of India’s prolific writers Munshi Premchand to take a dig at the BJP government at centre. Premchand was famous for his modern Hindustani literature. Premchand, a pioneer of Hindi and Urdu social fiction, was one of the first authors to write about caste hierarchies and the plights of women and labourers prevalent in the society of the late 1880s. His works include Godaan, Karmabhoomi, Gaban, Mansarovar, and Idgah.

Check Tweet:

“क्या बिगाड़ के डर से ईमान की बात न कहोगे?” - मुंशी प्रेमचंद गोदान, पूस की रात, पंच परमेश्वर जैसी प्रसिद्ध कहानियां लिखने वाले, हिंदी के महान साहित्यकार, मुंशी प्रेमचंद जी की जयंती पर नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2022

